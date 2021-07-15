Soapstone Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Masonite International accounts for approximately 6.2% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Masonite International worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.41. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.