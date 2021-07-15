ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

