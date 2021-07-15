Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 23,133 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Square were worth $64,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

SQ stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 336.62, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

