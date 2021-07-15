Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock worth $1,257,871. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.