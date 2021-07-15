Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $101.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,973 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $101,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

Shares of EL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,137. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $326.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

