Viking Global Investors LP Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774,889 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $264,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 29,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

