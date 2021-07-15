Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New $47,000 Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,205. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.