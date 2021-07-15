Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 585,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.71. 8,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

