Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 139,611 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,611 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Crown worth $45,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 34,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 193,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 804,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

CCK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

