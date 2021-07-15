Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 58,910 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAN. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

