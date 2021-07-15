Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 435,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

