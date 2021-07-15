Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Eversource Energy comprises about 1.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,131. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

