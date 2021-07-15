Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lifted by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

