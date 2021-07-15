Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 293,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.