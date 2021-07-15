Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,091 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 940,073 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 638.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

