Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 26,100 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 17,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,198. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

