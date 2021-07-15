Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAQ remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,013. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.