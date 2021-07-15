Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of SPTKU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

