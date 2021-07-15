Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 336,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Recharge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,089,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RCHG stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.