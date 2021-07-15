Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 455,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAXU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 11,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,139. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.