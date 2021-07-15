Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

