Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $7.32 Million Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 171,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,663. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.