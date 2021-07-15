Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $11.70 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.24% of Signify Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $105,568,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $4,389,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

