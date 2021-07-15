Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys New Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $8,823,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 686,483 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,481. The stock has a market cap of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

