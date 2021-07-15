Standard Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $280,506.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00115869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.06 or 1.00822158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00998880 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

