Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307,260 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,769,578 shares during the period. Cree makes up 2.1% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $249,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of CREE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.16. 5,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,518. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

