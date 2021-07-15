Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

HPGLY stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.07. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

