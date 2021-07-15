167,362 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 167,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,205.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 430,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,587 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,699. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

