Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,746 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

