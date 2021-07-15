Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $27.11 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 51.2% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 25.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 17.7% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.76. 247,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

