Zacks: Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce $91.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 780,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,479 shares of company stock worth $812,894. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 10,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,036. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $339.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.24.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

