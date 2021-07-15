Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

