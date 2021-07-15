Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $341.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

