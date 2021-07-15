Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems makes up about 1.0% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 189,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.