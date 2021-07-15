Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.08. 178,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

