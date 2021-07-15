20,315 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $75,010,005.00. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.12. 27,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,845. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

