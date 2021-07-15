Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,299 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $112.43. 49,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

