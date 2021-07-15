Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 553.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,773 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,772,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.19. 17,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

