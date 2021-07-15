EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 7,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.81 million, a PE ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXFO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

