Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

