Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,854. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.