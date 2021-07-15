Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,854. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.