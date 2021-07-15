Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 6,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,578. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.45. Jamf has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.