Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07. Shimizu has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

