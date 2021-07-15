Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 664.3% in June

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,744,500 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the June 15th total of 751,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,929,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 9,714,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,525. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.