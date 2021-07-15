Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sands China stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,928. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

