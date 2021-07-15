Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sands China stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,928. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

