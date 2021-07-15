15,600 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Bought by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

