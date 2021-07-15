JS Capital Management LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 80.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 44.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,082 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 795,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $323,596.50. Also, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,545,800 over the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 157,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,330,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.