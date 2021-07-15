BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,267 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $165,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.10.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

