Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

