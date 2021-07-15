CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,713 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 585,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.